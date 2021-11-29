52-week highs, 52-week lows: Tarsons Products among 210 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE, 77 hit new lows

On the BSE, 210 stocks reached fresh 52-week highs while 78 were trading at new 52-week lows.

Sensex and Nifty, on Monday, were looking to recover some of the losses suffered in the previous week. S&P BSE Sensex was above 57,500 while NSE Nifty 50 regained 17,100. Morning trade saw high volatility as India VIX breached 22 levels. On the BSE, 210 stocks reached fresh 52-week highs while 78 were trading at new 52-week lows. Meanwhile, on NSE, 69 stocks traded at 52-week high values and 77 were down at 52-week lows. Among stocks touching fresh highs included newly listed Tarsons Products, Trident, Raymond, Rajesh Exports, and Shipping Corporation of India.

Apart from BEML, Rajesh Exports, Raymond, Shipping Corporation of India, and Trident other stocks to have touched fresh 52-week highs were Escorts Finance, Hilton Metal Forging, Jindal Photo, Indus Finance, Orient Tradelink, and Sintex Plastics Technology. On the other hand down near the lows were Akzo NobelAptus Value Housing Finance, Bayer Cropscience, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Indigo Paints, JM Financial, Sadbhav Engineering, Spandana Sphoorty, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, among others.

On NSE, 3i Infotech, BEML Limited, KPI Global Infrastructure, Omkar Specialty Chemicals, Tarsons Products, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Lyka Labs, Shipping Corporation of India, and Sarthak Metals Limited were among the stocks to have hit fresh 52-week highs. Meanwhile, Akzo Nobel, Amara Raja Batteries, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Healthcare, Bayer CropScience, and Colgate Palmolive were among stocks to have traded at new 52-week lows.

Among volume shockers on NSE on Monday was Visagar Polytex Limited. More than 2 crore shares of the company moved between investors, 16.69 times more than the 1-week average. Sintex Plastics Technology Limited was the second volume shocker where 1.61 crore shares were exchanged among investors, 7.38 times more than the 1-week average.