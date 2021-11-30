52-week highs, 52-week lows: Raymond, Macrotech Developers among 148 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE

On NSE, 48 stocks were seen trading at their 52-week highs while 25 were down near their lows. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty were up with gains on Tuesday afternoon, bouncing back from intra-day lows. S&P BSE Sensex was up more than 200 points above 57,500 while Nifty 50 regained 17100. Broader markets were outperforming Sensex and Nifty as most smallcap and midcap indices rallied. While benchmark indices moved higher, as many as 148 scrips traded at their respective 52-week highs while 20 were at their 52-week lows. Meanwhile, on NSE, 48 stocks were seen trading at their 52-week highs while 25 were down near their lows.

52-week highs and 52-week lows

Among BSE 500 constituents only two stocks were near their 52-week highs. These included Raymond and Sheela Foam Ltd. Other stocks to have hit 52-week highs were Jindal Worldwide, Macrotech Developers, NIIT Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), GRM Overseas, Aurionpro Solutions, and Sonal Mercantile. On the other hand, Creditaccess Grameen, India Pesticides, Sigachi Industries, Valiant Organics, VST industries were some of the stocks to hit fresh lows.

On the National Stock Exchange, Macrotech Developers, Jindal Worldwide Limited, Lyka Labs, Raymond Limited, Pansari Developers Limited, Shah Alloy Limited, SPML Infra Limited, and TD Power Systems Limited were among the stocks to trade at 52-week high values. On the downside, Gulf Oil Lubricants, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, India Pesticides, Muthoot Capital Services, Sapphire Foods India Limited, Sigachi Industries, and VST Industries were among the top laggards.

Volume shockers

In terms of volume, SPML Infra Limited saw 11.6 lakh shares move between investors on NSE on Tuesday, 47 times more than the 1-week average. Shriram City Union Finance was another volume shocker with 2.91 lakh shares exchanging hands today on NSE. This was 14.44 times more than the 1-week average. Other volume shockers include Ratnami Metal & Tubes, and Geekay Wires.