52-week highs, 52-week lows: Pidilite, Globus among 369 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 6 stocks at fresh lows

Bulls maintained control on Dalal street on Wednesday as benchmark indices continued to trade in green amid mixed global cues. While S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 60,000 and was up 144 points, the NSE Nifty 50 was up 45 points, hovering around 17,850. The Bank Nifty index was up 1.67% while broader markets traded mixed. A total of 369 stocks hit 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while six scrips were at fresh lows at noon.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

A total of 369 stocks on BSE hit a 52-week high as of Wednesday afternoon, while six stocks hit a 52-week low. Globus Spirits, Pidilite Industries, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Asian Paints, ESAB Finance, Astral Ltd were amongst the stocks that hit a 52-week high on the BSE. While six scrips including Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd, Janus Corporation, Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, Star Health and Valiant hit 52-week lows as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

Of the total securities listed on the NSE, 126 hit a 52 week high. Amongst the stocks that hit a 52-week high peak were Vardhman Textiles, Tata Teleservices, Tips Industries, Schaeffler India Limited, Radico Khaitan, Pidilite, Megasoft, and Lloyds Steels Industries Limited. Star Health was one of the five stocks that hit a 52-week low on the NSE. Aside from Star Health, DSP Mutual Fund – DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF, HEC infra Projects, and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF reached a 52-week low.

Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50

On the BSE Sensex, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti, M&M, SBI, Titan, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Nestle, HUL and HDFC were top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Infisys, Wipro, HCL technologies, TCS, NTPC, Ultratech Cement, RIL, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, L&T and Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, and Dr Reddy were top losers on the BSE.

On the NSE Nifty50 front, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IOC were the top gainers. While Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were amongst the top losers.