52-week highs, 52-week lows: Paytm among 7 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE; 346 stocks at fresh highs

Bears made a comeback on Dalal street on Thursday as Sensex plunged over 800 points to 59,342, and Nifty declined 1.4% to 17,674. Bank Nifty was down more than 1.4%. Among sectors, bank, IT, and realty were down 1 percent each. Broader markets mirrored the losses with BSE midcap and smallcap indices trading lower. Over 340 scrips touched 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while seven scrips hit fresh lows intraday.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
A total of 346 stocks on BSE hit a 52-week high as of Thursday afternoon, while seven stocks hit a 52-week low. BGR Energy Systems, Cantabil, Globus Spirits, Jet Freight, Radico Khaitan, Schaeffler India, Tips Industries were among the stocks that hit a 52-week high on the BSE. While seven scrips including Dodla Dairy, Paytm, Lumax Industries, Janus Corporation, Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF and Valiant hit 52-week lows as of 11:00 am today.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
Of the total securities listed on the NSE, 111 hit a 52 week high mark, while 7 scrips were at fresh lows on Thursday. BGR Energy Systems, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, DB Realty, Everest Industries, Globus Spirits, JBM Auto, Kitex, Sunteck Realty, Tata Telecommunications were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. Meanwhile, Lumax Industries, MAS Financial Services, Monarch Networth Capital, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, One 97 Communications (Paytm) and SBI-ETF Gold touched 52-week low.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
On the BSE Sensex, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were the top gainers up 0.83% and 0.63% respectively. On the other hand, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance, HUL, Nestle, Tata Steel and TCS were among the top losers in the Sensex pack. In the Nifty50 pack, UPL, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Maruti were the top gainers while Adani Ports, JSW Steel, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Bank were the top losers.