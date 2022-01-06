52-week highs, 52-week lows: Paytm among 7 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE; 346 stocks at fresh highs

Over 340 scrips touched 52-week highs on BSE, while seven scrips hit fresh lows intraday. Of the total securities listed on the NSE, 111 hit a 52 week high mark, while 7 scrips were at fresh lows.

A total of 346 stocks on BSE hit a 52-week high on Thursday

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.