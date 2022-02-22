52-week highs, 52-week lows: Nykaa, BPCL, SBI Cards, IGL among 166 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE

As Dalal Street moved lower, 166 shares on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low value while 188 traded at new lows on the NSE.

Domestic markets continue to battle heightened volatility on Tuesday morning as investors gauged the repercussions of the Russin-Ukraine conflict. S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day low of 56,394 before recovering some losses to regain the 57,000 mark. NSE Nifty 50 index hit a low of 16,843 but was now hovering around the 17,000 mark. Both the headline indices were still in the red. Broader markets followed the carnage recorded by Benchmarks while India VIX was up 16.6% to sit above 26 levels. Amid this, 166 shares on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low value while 188 traded at new lows on the NSE.

52-week high and low on BSE

Among the stocks to hit a new low on the BSE were marquee names such as Nykaa, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Cadila Healthcare, HDFC AMC, SBI Cards and Payment Services, MRF, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Petronet LNG, Pfizer, and Whirlpool of India among others. Some of the other stocks that hit 52-week lows include Cartrade Technologies, Dhani Services, Chemcon Speciality, Motherson Sumi, MCX, Policybazaar, and Sansera Engineering. On the other hand, 72 stocks were at their fresh highs on Tuesday on the BSE.

52-week high and low on NSE

Newly listed AGS Transact Technologies was among the stocks to hit a new 52-week low on the NSE. Other stocks included Alembic Pharmaceuticals, AIA Engineering, Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tyres, Bayer Cropscience, BPCL, Mrs Bectors, CEAT, CSB Bank, Dodla Dairy, Go Fashion (India), and Indigo Paints among others. Stocks at a new high on NSE were Agri-tech (India), Crest Ventures, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Megastar Foods, and Shree Ram Protiens.

Volume toppers on NSE

Agri-Tech (India) was the top gainer on NSE in volume terms with 3.56 lakh shares exchanging hands between investors. This was 9.59 times higher than the 1-week average. Dhani Services Limited was the second most traded stock with 5.33 crore shares involved in trade, this was 8.03 times the 1-week average. Other volume gainers include Geekay Wires, Hatsun Agro, Inox Wind Energy, and Indiabulls Real Estate.