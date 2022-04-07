52-week highs, 52-week lows: NTPC, Powergrid among 169 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 9 scrips at new lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with losses on Thursday tracking weak global markets due to hawkish FOMC meeting minutes. The BSE Sensex was down 350 points at 59,240, and the NSE Nifty 50 was at 17,700 levels, down by 100 points. HDFC Bank, HDFC, Maruti, Titan, Wipro, Reliance, TCS, Kotak Bank and Infosys were the top Sensex losers, down up to 2 per cent. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Cipla and Divis Labs, HUL, NTPC and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up around 0.5%. Sectorally, Nifty Financials, IT, Banks and Auto were the top laggards, while Nifty Realty, Pharma and FMCG pack were firmly higher. A total of 169 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on BSE, while 9 scrips touched new lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Green Energy, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Andhra Paper, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bank of Baroda, Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries, Bharat Dynamic, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Hotels Company, Intellect Design, Arena, Jindal Steel and Power, NTPC and Powergrid were among the 162 stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Amerise Biosciences, Aryavan Enterprise, Brandbucket Media & Technology, Dutron Polymers, Evoq Remedies, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Shashijit Infraprojects were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 84 securities touched 52-week highs, while 8 scrips were at new lows. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Indian Hotels Company, JK Paper, KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation, Powergrid Corporation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NTPC, Raymond, SEL Manufacturing Company were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. On the flip side, Avro India, Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF, Debock Industries, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Shakti Pumps (India) and Uma Exports were among the scrips that hit 52-week lows

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Dr Reddy, SBI, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), were the top Sensex winners. On the other hand, Titan, HDFC, Wipro, L&T, Reliance, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS were the top laggards. In the Nifty pack, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, while Titan, HDFC, Wipro, Hindalco and L&T were the losers.