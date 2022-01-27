52-week highs, 52-week lows: Maruti Suzuki, Raymond among stocks to hit 52-wk high, 19 scrips at new lows

Over 120 stocks including Maruti Suzuki India hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 19 scrips touched fresh lows.

A total of 35 securities touched 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange

