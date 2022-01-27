52-week highs, 52-week lows: Maruti Suzuki, Raymond among stocks to hit 52-wk high, 19 scrips at new lows

Bears continued to dominate the Dalal Street on Thursday as Sensex plunged over 1200 points and Nifty fell below 17,000. All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with realty, pharma, and IT indices down 2-3 per cent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 1-2 per cent. BSE Sensex was down 1,186 points or 2.05% down at 56,671 while Nifty50 was down 16,930 points or 2.01% at 16,930. Bank Nifty fell nearly 600 points or 1.58% to 37,111 intraday. Over 120 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 19 scrips touched fresh lows.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
A total of 126 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while 19 scrips including Nykaa touched fresh lows on Thursday. Apar Industries, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India), Finotex Chemical, Greenpanel Industries, IKAB Securities & Investment, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Maruti Suzuki India, Palred Technologies, Pearl Global Industries, Raymond, Hitachi Energy India, Powergrid Corporation, Zodiac were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Cadila Healthcare, CarTrade tech, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF, IndiaMART InterMESH, Matrimony.com, Nykaa, Spicejet were among the scrips at 52-week low.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
A total of 35 securities touched 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while 22 scrips were at fresh lows. Apar Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Global Education, InfoBeans Technologies, Maruti Suzuki India, Rajnandini Metal, Share India Securities, United Polyfab Gujarat were among securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Next 50 ETF, Cadila Healthcare, Cartrade Tech, DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 ETF, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF, MAS Financial Services, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Sanofi India, Uniinfo Telecom Services were the scrips at 52-week low.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Axis was the top Sensex gainer. On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Titan, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Dr Reddy, L&T, Bajaj Finserv were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Cipla, Axis Bank, ONGC were the top gainers, while HCL Technologies, Titan, Wipro, Eicher Motors and Tata Steel were the laggards.