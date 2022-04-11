52-week highs, 52-week lows: ITC, Vedanta among 220 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE, 13 scrips at new lows

Domestic markets were down with losses on Monday morning, starting the weak on a tepid note. S&P BSE Sensex was down more than 250 points or 0.43% hovering above 59,150 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 50 points or 0.3% sitting above 17700. Domestic markets were mirroring global peers that were also down in the red on Monday. Meanwhile, 220 stocks on the BSE were trading at 52-week high values and 13 were at their 52-week lows. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) 90 stocks were at their highs and 8 were down at 52-week low values.

52-week high/low on BSE

On the BSE, ITC was the only Sensex stock that traded at a fresh 52-week high on Monday. Other marquee names included Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Angel One, Bank of Baroda, Hindustan Aeronautics, Jindal Steel, Bharat Electronics Limited, Minda Corporation, Schaeffler, Sheela Foam, and Vedanta Limited among others. On the other hand, the stocks that set fresh 52-week lows included Eureka Forbes, Tescon, and Supreme Infrastructure, among others.

52-week high/low on NSE

On the NSE, some of the marquee names hitting fresh highs included a host of Adani Group stocks such as Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy. Other names include Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemical Limited, Choice International Limited, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Data Patterns (India), Cummins, ICRA, KEI Industries, ITC, Linde India, and Raymond, among a total of 90 stocks. Future Supply Chain Solutions and Asian Hotels (West) were among stocks that hit fresh lows.

Volume toppers

In terms of volume, SMS Lifesciences India was the top gaining stock on the NSE with more than 2.6 lakh equity shares moving between investors. This was 89 times the one-week average as the stock surged 13%.

Godfrey Phillips India was the second most traded stock in terms of volume with 5.9 lakh shares or 26 times the one-week average.

More than 5.83 lakh shares of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited also moved between investors, which was 10 times the one-week average. Other volume gainers included DP Wires, Remsons Industries, and Kopran Limited.