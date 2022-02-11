52-week highs, 52-week lows: Hindalco, Adani Wilmar among 129 stocks hit new highs on BSE; 30 at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 1.5 per cent higher on Friday, after the US inflation rate jumped to a 40-year high of 7.5 per cent. Stocks of Infosys, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) contributed the most to the indices fall. So far in the trade, the 30-stock index hit a day’s low of 57,914.10, while Nifty 50 touched a day’s low of 17,303.
In the afternoon deals, a total of 129 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Avi Products India, Biogen Pharmachem Industries, Cyber Media (India), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hindalco Industries, Omaxe, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Poddar Housing and Development, and Zuari Global, among others. On the flip side, 30 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were CarTrade Tech, DFM Foods, Jubilant Pharmova, MRF, Neuland Laboratories, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Sansera Engineering, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Vaibhav Global, and Zydus Wellness, among others.
On the NSE, a total of 30 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 31 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Adani Wilmar, Birla Cable, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, New Delhi Television, Omaxe, Poddar Housing and Development, Speciality Restaurants, Magnum Ventures, and Vaishali Pharma, among other shares.
On the contrary, Bajaj Consumer Care, Crown Lifters, GE Power India, Greenlam Industries, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Muthoot Capital Services, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sterling Tools, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, among other scrips.