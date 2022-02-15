52-week highs, 52-week lows: HDFC among 105 stocks hit new lows on BSE; 103 scrips at new highs

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 2.5 per cent higher on Tuesday, on the back of buying index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance, among others. The 30-stock index hit a day’s high of 57,997.86, while Nifty 50 touched a day’s high of 17,185.30. Even as the benchmark indices staged a smart recovery, stocks of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,286.45 apiece, surpassing the previous low of Rs 2,291, touched in the previous session. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week high on the 30-stock Sensex.
In the afternoon deals, a total of 103 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Avi Products India, ARC Finance, Transcorp International, Shri Venkatesh Refineries, Sanmit Infra, Vistar Amar, Bhartia Bachat, Vidli Restaurants, Unique Organics, Gujchem Distillers India, Gujarat Credit Corporation, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Pancheel Organics, and Sainik Finance & Industries, among others.
On the flip side, 105 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Alembic, Amara Raja Batteries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cadila Healthcare, CarTrade Tech, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Cochin Shipyard, Data Patterns (India), Dilip Buildcon, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Gillette India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indigo Paints, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, MRF, NCC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), One 97 Communications (Paytm), Rallis India, Ramco Industries, Sadbhav Engineering, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spicejet, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Vaibhav Global, Wockhardt, Zomato, and Zydus Wellness, among others.
On the NSE, a total of 14 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 101 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Focus Lighting and Fixtures, HDFC Mutual Fund-HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, and Shree Ram Proteins, among others.
On the contrary, AGS Transact Technologies, Apollo Pipes, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Cadila Healthcare, Dilip Buildcon, Dodla Dairy, Engineers India, Exxaro Tiles, Fino Payments Bank, Gayatri Projects, GE Power India, Glenmark Life Sciences, HeidelbergCement India, Hemisphere Properties India, Jubilant Pharmova, L&T Finance Holdings, Motherson Sumi Systems, Nippon Life India Asset Management, The New India Assurance Company, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble Health, Repco Home Finance, Rossari Biotech, Sigachi Industries, Snowman Logistics, Strides Pharma Science, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Welspun Enterprises, among others.