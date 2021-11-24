52-week highs, 52-week lows: Bharti Airtel among 183 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 13 shares at new lows

Among the big names to have soared to fresh highs included Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Green Energy. (Image: REUTERS)

Domestic benchmark indices were up with gains on Wednesday with S&P BSE Sensex sitting above 58,800, gaining 0.25% while the Nifty 50 was hovering around 17,550, up 0.30%. Bank Nifty was also up with gains, zooming more than 1% to regain the 37,700 mark. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks. Amid the positive market momentum, a total of 80 stocks hit their 52-week high values on NSE while 183 stocks reached their 52-week highs on BSE. Among the big names to have soared to fresh highs included Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Green Energy.

Stocks hitting 52-week high on BSE

On BSE Sensex, Bharti Airtel was the only stock to have soared to a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday. The scrip hit a high of Rs 781 per share before trimming some gains. Other marquee names to have touched fresh highs on BSE include Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy, Escorts, Birlasoft, Raymond, Shipping Corporation of India, Trident Limited, KEI industries, KPI Global Infrastructure, Latent View Analytics, Solar Industries, and Rajesh Exports among others. On the flip side, a total of 13 stocks touched their 52-week low values on Wednesday. These included Sun Retail, Sigachi Industries, Spandana Sphoorty, Astrazeneca, Niraj Cement Structurals, among others.

NSE lows and highs

Over at the NSE, among the 80 stocks that reached fresh highs included, 3i Infotech, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Borosil Renewables, GSS Infotech, Bharti Airtel, Indian Hotels, Indian Terrain Fashions, KPIT Technologies, McDowell Holdings, Mtar Technologies, TCI Express, Triveni Engineering, Tata Teleservices, among others. On the other hand, 11 stocks were seen setting fresh 52-week lows. DFM Foods, Spandana Sphoorty, Vertoz Advertising, Sigachi Industries among others.

Top volume gainers

In volume terms, NSE data showed Vodafone Idea was the most active stock on NSE with 25.74 crore equity shares moving between investors. This was followed by JP Power with 5.54 crore shares exchanging hands on NSE. GTL Infrastructure, Reliance Communications, Tata Power, Yes Bank, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises were among the other top traded stocks in value terms.