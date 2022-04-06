52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Power, NTPC among 161 stocks to hit 52-wk high on BSE, 5 scrips at new lows

Indian equity markets on Wednesday were trading in the red on hawkish comments from the US Fed. In morning deals, the BSE Sensex fell 500 points to 59,670, and the NSE Nifty 50 was around 17,820 levels, down by 130 points. The broader markets, meanwhile, were outperforming the frontline indices with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices trading up to 0.6 per cent higher. Sectorally, Nifty Private Bank, Financials, IT and Realty were the top losers. On the flip side, Nifty Metals, Media, PSBs, Pharma and Energy indices were firmly higher. Over 160 stocks hits fresh 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while five scrips touched new lows on BSE intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Green Energy, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Power, Andhra Paper, Angel One, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Benares Hotels, Blue Star, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, CreditAccess Grameen, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Easy Trip Planners, ICRA, Jindal Steel and Power, Meghmani Finchem, Sarda Energy and Minerals and Solar Industries were among the 162 stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund, Amerise Biosciences, Evoq Remedies, GM Power and Urban Infra and Vijay Textiles were the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 83 securities toched 52-week highs, while 3 scrips were at new lows. The Andhra Sugars, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chalet Hotels, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Eros International Media, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, The Indian Hotels Company, JK Paper, Oriental Hotels, Powergrid Corporation, Ruchira Papers, SEL Manufacturing Company were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. On the flip side, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Shaily Engineering Plastics were the securities at 52-week lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

NTPC, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, HUL, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints and ITC were the top Sensex winners. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&), Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were the top laggards. In the Nifty pack, Coal India, NTPC, Tata Steel, UPL and Powergrid were the top gainers, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were the losers.