52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Power, Lemon Tree among 115 stocks to hit new highs; 73 scrips at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in the positive territory on Tuesday, led by buying in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. BSE Sensex has risen to a day’s high of 57,934, while NSE Nifty 50 hit 17,322.25 as day’s high. So far in the day, no stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh 52-week high or low. While a total of 115 stocks rose to their respective 52-week high on BSE Sensex. These include Lemon Tree, Linde India, Oriental Hotels, Shoppers Stop, Usha Martin, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, A.F.Enterprises, and Disha Resources, among others.
On the flip side, 73 stocks fell to their respective 52-week low levels on BSE Sensex. The marquee names were IDFC First Bank, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Muthoot Capital Services, Nucleus Software Exports, RailTel Corporation of India, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies, Windlas Biotech, Wockhardt, Alembic, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Dilip Buildcon, Emami, Endurance Technologies, Future Enterprises, Gillette India, Godrej Industries, and Godrej Agrovet, among others.
On the other hand, on the NSE, 46 stocks touched new 52-week highs, and 58 scrips fell to hit fresh 52-week low levels. Stocks that hit 52-week highs were Agri-Tech (India), Cummins India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Ganges Securities, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Lemon Tree Hotels, Linde India, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shyam Century Ferrous, and Swelect Energy Systems, others.
On the contrary, 3M India, Akash Infra-Projects, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Dilip Buildcon, GE Power India, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Libas Consumer Products, Neuland Laboratories, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Panacea Biotec, Procter & Gamble Health, Ramco Systems, Sadbhav Engineering, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and others hit their respective 52-week low levels on NSE so far in afternoon deals on Tuesday.