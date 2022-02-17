52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Green Energy among 97 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 21 scrips at new lows

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 started Thursday’s session on a positive note, despite high volatility and mixed trend across global markets after Fed minutes showed the US rates will be raised if inflation does not ease. Investors remained cautious on updates about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Gains in auto, oil & gas and select financial shares pushed the headline indices higher. Among sectors, power index up 2 per cent and oil & gas added a per cent, while selling is seen in the banks and pharma names. Sensex was trading flat around 58,000, while Nifty 50 index was hovering near 17,350 level.
Sensex, Nifty gainers, losers
HDFC, Reliance Industries (RIL), L&T, Tata Steel, Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Powergrid, M&M and Infosys were among the top gainers in Sensex pack, while ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Axis bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS and ITC were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC, ONGC, Hindalco and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers, while the top losers were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank and UPL.
Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE
So far, a total of 97 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These include Adani Green Energy, Arihant Capital Markets, Blue Star Ltd, Gensol Engineering, Gujchem Distillers India, International Combustion (India), Keynote Financial Services, Magellanic Cloud, Mawana Sugars, Rhi Magnesita India, Rushil Decor, Shanti Educational Initiatives, Shri Venkatesh Refineries, Times Guaranty, Variman Global Enterprises, White Organic Retail among others. On the flip side, 21 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Anjani Foods, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Indigo Paints, Jubilant Pharmova, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Procter & Gamble Health, Muthoot Capital Services and Vedant Fashions, among others.
Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE
On the NSE, a total of 26 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 18 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Adani Green Energy, Arihant Capital Markets, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF, Blue Star, Megastar Foods, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, SEL Manufacturing Company, Shree Ram Proteins, among others. On the flipside, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Black Box, Crown Lifters, Dev Information Technology, GE Power India, Glenmark Life Sciences, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indigo Paints, Manappuram Finance, Moksh Ornaments, Muthoot Capital Services were among the securities that hit 52-week low on NSE.