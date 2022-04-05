52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma among 152 stocks to hit new highs on BSE

After a tepid start, the key benchmark indices were seen holding marginal losses as gains in select IT and FMCG shares helped offset losses in financials. The BSE Sensex was down 103 points or 0.23% at 60,508, while NSE Nifty 50 eas down 8 points at 18,045. Among the Sensex 30 shares, the HDFC and Bajaj twins along with Reliance Industries were the major losers. On the flipside, Titan, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, Maruti and Nestle India were the prominent gainers. A total of 152 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 7 scrips touched fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, lows on BSE

Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Cantabil, EaseMyTrip, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Healthcare ETF, Vedant Fashions, Jindal Steel and Power, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Lotus Chocolate Company, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Sun Pharma, Trent, Technocraft Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On the flipside, Amerise Biosciences, Evoq Remedies, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Libord Securities, Manraj Housing Finance were among the securities that hit 52-week low.

A total of 69 securities hit 52-week high on NSE, while one scrip was at fresh lows. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Jindal Steel & Power, Nava Bharat Ventures, Power Grid Corporation of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Vedanta were among the securities that hit 52-week high on NSE, On the other hand, GMR Power and Urban Infra hit 52-week low.

Sensex, Nifty gainers, losers

In the Sensex pack, ITC, Titan, TCS, HUL, Nestle, Mahindra and Mahindra, Axis Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank were the top gainers, while HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the losers. Meanwhile, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Consumer Products were the top gainers in Nifty pack, and HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Reliance, Hindalco were the laggards