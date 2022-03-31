52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel among 106 stocks to hit new highs on BSE

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices were trading volatile in a choppy session on the day of monthly F&O expiry. So far in the trade, BSE Sensex has hit a day’s high of 58,891, and a low of 58,621. While the Nifty 50 index rose to a high of 17,559.80, and a low of 17,486.40. On the S&P BSE Sensex, no stock hit a 52-week high or low. Index heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corporation, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Consultancy Services capped the Sensex’ losses.

In the late morning deals, a total of 106 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Brigade Enterprises, Diligent Industries, Gujarat Alkalines & Chemicals, ICRA, Jindal Steel & Power, Raymond, Tata Elxsi, Usha Martin, and VIP Industries, among others. On the flip side, 28 scrips fell to their 52-weeks low on BSE Sensex. The marquee names include Alembic, Edelweiss Financial Services, Everest Organics, Godrej Agrovet, India Home Loan, Panacea Biotec, Railtel Corporation of India, Sigachi Industries, Suvidhaa Infoserve, and Wockhardt, among others.

On the NSE, 38 shares rose to touch fresh 52-week highs, while 17 fell to new 52-weeks lows. Stocks of Aarvi Encon, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Astec LifeSciences, Automotive Axles, Brigade Enterprises, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Deep Industries, Gokaldas Exports, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Iifl Wealth Management, Jindal Steel & Power, Linde India, Shyam Century Ferrous, SEL Manufacturing Company, and others, rose to their 52-week high levels.

On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Akash Infra-Projects, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Mangalam Drugs And Organics, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Low Volatility ETF, Snowman Logistics, Vardhman Textiles, among others hit fresh 52-week low levels.