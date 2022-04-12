52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Enterprises among 156 stocks to hit fresh high on BSE, 6 scrips at new lows

Domestic equity markets cracked on Tuesday as Covid-19 scare in China, and rising bond yields and Brent crude prices globally, dented investors’ sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex was down over 600 points or 1 per cent at 58,354, while the NSE Nifty 50 was testing the 17,450-mark. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipped 2 per cent each. Sectorally, all the key indices were in the red. The Nifty Metal index was the worst hit, down over 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty Realty index, down 2.8 per cent. Only the power index was trading in green. A total of 156 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange till 12:00 pm, while six scrips touches fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Arfin India, Beekay Steel Industries, Bharat Dynamic, Century Enka, CRISIL, Data Patterns, Finotex Chemical, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Gensol Engineering, Godawari Power and ISPAT, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, Kitex Garments, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Page Industries, Panama Petrochem, PTC Industries, Raymond, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Schaeffler India, Swastika Investmart, Veranda Learning Solutions were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Brandbucket Media & Technology, Dhyaani Tile and Marblez, Eiko Lifesciences, Milestone Furniture, Sunrise Efficient Marketing and Supreme Infrastructure Inda were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 62 securities touched 52-week highs, while 7 scrips were at new lows. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Brand Concepts, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Dev Information Technology, Ducon Infratechnologies, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, Hilton Metal Forging, Industrial Investment Trust, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Panama Patrochem, Ritco Logistics, SEL Manufacturing Company, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Uma Exports were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. On the flip side, DRC Systems India, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Hardwyn India, Orissa Bengal Carrier and Ritco Logistics were among the scrips that hit 52-week lows

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, HCL Tech were the only Sensex winners. On the other hand, Tata Steel, L&T, Wipro, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement, SBI were the top laggards. In the Nifty pack, TCS, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Shree Cement and Maruti Suzuki India were the top gainers, while Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were the losers.