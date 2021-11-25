52-week highs, 52-week lows: 206 stocks hit fresh highs on BSE; Vodafone Idea, Zomato among top volume gainers

As headline indices moved up, a total of 206 stocks on BSE touched their respective 52-week high values while a total of 85 scrips reached new highs on NSE. (image: REUTERS)

Domestic benchmark indices were trading with gains on Thursday afternoon, looking to recoup yesterday’s losses. S&P BSE Sensex was up more than 0.50% near 58,700 while NSE Nifty 50 was hovering around 17,500 levels. Broader markets mirrored the up-move and were trading in the positive territory. As headline indices moved up, a total of 206 stocks on BSE touched their respective 52-week high values while a total of 85 scrips reached new highs on NSE. Chalet Hotels, Raymond, Torrent Power, and Trident were among the top names to have reached fresh highs on BSE.

On fresh highs – lows

Chalet Hotels was among the stocks reaching fresh 52-week high values, along with Carborundum Universal, Esab India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Raymond, SIS, TCI Express, Torrent Power, Trident, Triveni Engineering, and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra). A total of 206 stocks were seen hitting fresh 52-week highs on BSE. On the other hand, just 11 stocks on the exchange were trading at fresh 52-week low values. These included Hero Motorcorp, Nova Publications, Sun Retail, Spandana Sphoorty, CDG Petchem, Colgate Palmolive (India), Milgrey Finance Investment, among others.

On the NSE, 85 scrips were recorded to have hit new 52-week highs on Thursday. Among these were 3i Infotech Limited, Bajaj Healthcare, Borosil Renewables, Chalet Hotels, Home First Finance Company, KPI Global Infrastructure, Mtar Technologies, NRB Bearing, among others. 16 stock were, however, trading at fresh 52-week lows.

Top volume gainers

Vodafone Idea held fort as the top volume gainer on NSE on Thursday as more than 19.44 crore shares of the telco moved between investors. This was followed by Tata Power with more than 4 crore shares traded.

Newly listed Zomato was the third most active stock in the volume terms as over 3.7 crore shares of the internet company exchanged hands. PNB and Yes Bank were the fourth and fifth most traded stocks in volume terms, followed by SAIL, Bank of Baroda, Vedanta, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.