52-week highs, 52-week lows: 147 stocks hit highs, 37 scrips at new lows amid volatility

Indian share market benchmarks were trading volatile, where BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gyrated in both directions on Friday. BSE Sensex has touched a day’s high of 61,132 and low of 59,104 so far. While NSE Nifty rose to a day’s high of 17,915.85 and hit a low of 17,613.10 so far. Amid this choppy session, no stock hit a fresh 52-week high or low on the 30-stock index Sensex. While on S&P BSE 200, four stocks — ABB India, Canara Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, and TVS Motor Company hit new 52-week highs.

A total of 147 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs on BSE including Arihant Foundations & Housing, Ankit Metal & Power, Digjam, Duroply Industries, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat Containers, Minda Corporation, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Royal India Corporation, Tanla Platforms, Tilak Ventures, Trishakti Electronics & Industries, and Universal Autofoundry, among others. While 37 stocks touched their new 52-week low on BSE. These were Aarti Drugs, Adishakti Loha and Ispat, CarTrade Tech, Generic Pharmasec, Getalong Enterprise, Indian Bright Steel Co., Indostar Capital Finance, Krsnaa Diagnostics, SBL Infratech, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Strides Pharma Science, Vikas Proppant & Granite, and Windlas Biotech.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 34 scrips hit 52-week highs and 23 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include 3i Infotech, ABB India, Arihant Foundations & Housing, Art Nirman, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Canara Bak, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Creative Newtech, Digjam, Greenpanel Industries, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, McDowell Holdings, United Spirits, Minda Corporation, Pioneer Distilleries, Sangam (India), Sikko Industries, Tanla Platforms, Tilaknagar Industries, Triveni Turbine, and TVS Motor Company.

While the stocks that hit 52-week lows were AstraZeneca Pharma India, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Cartrade Tech, IndoStar Capital Finance, Jubilant Pharmova, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Marine Electricals (India), Madhav Copper, Medicamen Biotech, Pasupati Acrylon, Ramco Systems, Supreme Engineering, and Vertoz Advertising, among others.