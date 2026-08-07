Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|71.25
|8.89%
|801.55
|880.00
|797.30
|16058.46
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|13.50
|8.71%
|155.00
|169.80
|155.17
|115582.76
|Travel Food Services
|1428.60
|91.40
|6.84%
|1337.20
|1470.90
|1354.10
|1277.15
|Neuland Laboratories
|22855.00
|1,312.00
|6.09%
|21543.00
|23500.00
|21601.00
|313.89
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1658.00
|69.10
|4.35%
|1588.90
|1662.40
|1579.90
|2001.26
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.55
|26.05
|3.72%
|700.50
|729.00
|688.35
|1750.10
|Exide Industries
|490.00
|15.75
|3.32%
|474.25
|493.00
|470.65
|7853.64
|Grasim Industries
|3323.00
|103.00
|3.20%
|3220.00
|3349.60
|3183.00
|1071.22
|Aster DM Quality Care
|869.70
|25.25
|2.99%
|844.45
|875.35
|836.50
|1037.11
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|55.20
|2.50%
|2210.00
|2270.00
|2190.40
|1152.06
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2101.20
|42.20
|2.05%
|2059.00
|2109.90
|2055.60
|609.12
|Ather Energy
|1481.50
|28.30
|1.95%
|1453.20
|1508.00
|1446.00
|4646.53
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|65.90
|1.51%
|4375.00
|4458.00
|4378.00
|840.16
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|518.00
|7.00
|1.37%
|511.00
|527.00
|509.10
|495.56
|Welspun Corp
|1839.80
|20.20
|1.11%
|1819.60
|1865.00
|1821.30
|718.14
|Global Health
|1455.60
|11.30
|0.78%
|1444.30
|1483.70
|1440.10
|550.91
|Sundram Fasteners
|1090.55
|5.30
|0.49%
|1085.25
|1109.45
|1085.25
|393.17
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|5.00
|0.33%
|1535.00
|1553.00
|1520.00
|1520.66
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.40
|-0.03%
|1442.00
|1459.50
|1425.30
|3055.93
|Craftsman Automation
|10483.00
|-72.00
|-0.68%
|10555.00
|10762.00
|10316.00
|37.55
Source: Dion Global