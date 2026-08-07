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52 Week High - nse

NSE
BSE

52 Week High - NSE

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Tata Technologies		872.8071.258.89%801.55880.00797.3016058.46
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.5013.508.71%155.00169.80155.17115582.76
Travel Food Services		1428.6091.406.84%1337.201470.901354.101277.15
Neuland Laboratories		22855.001,312.006.09%21543.0023500.0021601.00313.89
Aurobindo Pharma		1658.0069.104.35%1588.901662.401579.902001.26
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.5526.053.72%700.50729.00688.351750.10
Exide Industries		490.0015.753.32%474.25493.00470.657853.64
Grasim Industries		3323.00103.003.20%3220.003349.603183.001071.22
Aster DM Quality Care		869.7025.252.99%844.45875.35836.501037.11
Bharat Forge		2265.2055.202.50%2210.002270.002190.401152.06
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2101.2042.202.05%2059.002109.902055.60609.12
Ather Energy		1481.5028.301.95%1453.201508.001446.004646.53
TVS Motor Company		4440.9065.901.51%4375.004458.004378.00840.16
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		518.007.001.37%511.00527.00509.10495.56
Welspun Corp		1839.8020.201.11%1819.601865.001821.30718.14
Global Health		1455.6011.300.78%1444.301483.701440.10550.91
Sundram Fasteners		1090.555.300.49%1085.251109.451085.25393.17
Nestle India		1540.005.000.33%1535.001553.001520.001520.66
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.40-0.03%1442.001459.501425.303055.93
Craftsman Automation		10483.00-72.00-0.68%10555.0010762.0010316.0037.55

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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