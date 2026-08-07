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52 Week High - bse

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52 Week High - BSE

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Varroc Engineering		812.4576.2510.36%736.20836.00714.00884.31
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.25%154.00169.40155.204502.11
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.84%802.40879.50797.801534.09
Travel Food Services		1424.6092.656.96%1331.951465.101368.5569.79
Neuland Laboratories		22843.551,343.606.25%21499.9523450.7521544.2012.79
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.50%1589.501661.001579.30120.47
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.00%3207.803349.003182.9521.64
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.0527.153.88%698.90729.00689.0594.86
Aster DM Quality Care		875.0030.603.62%844.40875.55833.00105.76
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.49%473.75492.50471.00385.14
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.67%1500.001553.001511.2051.67
Ather Energy		1480.8029.402.03%1451.401507.301449.60330.14
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.97%2230.002274.002193.4051.92
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.258.901.74%510.35526.35509.4029.47
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.5028.051.36%2059.452109.002041.5057.51
Welspun Corp		1841.7024.351.34%1817.351865.001819.8022.22
Global Health		1455.0014.901.03%1440.101484.001446.3011.20
Lenskart Solutions		570.505.500.97%565.00575.70565.0073.35
Sundram Fasteners		1093.006.050.56%1086.951109.001088.00134.49
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.82%4984.005033.804894.7538.24
Craftsman Automation		10400.00-166.50-1.58%10566.5010764.9510268.003.93

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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