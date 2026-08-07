Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
Today's High (Rs)
Today's Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Varroc Engineering
|812.45
|76.25
|10.36%
|736.20
|836.00
|714.00
|884.31
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25%
|154.00
|169.40
|155.20
|4502.11
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84%
|802.40
|879.50
|797.80
|1534.09
|Travel Food Services
|1424.60
|92.65
|6.96%
|1331.95
|1465.10
|1368.55
|69.79
|Neuland Laboratories
|22843.55
|1,343.60
|6.25%
|21499.95
|23450.75
|21544.20
|12.79
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|71.50
|4.50%
|1589.50
|1661.00
|1579.30
|120.47
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00%
|3207.80
|3349.00
|3182.95
|21.64
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.05
|27.15
|3.88%
|698.90
|729.00
|689.05
|94.86
|Aster DM Quality Care
|875.00
|30.60
|3.62%
|844.40
|875.55
|833.00
|105.76
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49%
|473.75
|492.50
|471.00
|385.14
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67%
|1500.00
|1553.00
|1511.20
|51.67
|Ather Energy
|1480.80
|29.40
|2.03%
|1451.40
|1507.30
|1449.60
|330.14
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97%
|2230.00
|2274.00
|2193.40
|51.92
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|519.25
|8.90
|1.74%
|510.35
|526.35
|509.40
|29.47
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2087.50
|28.05
|1.36%
|2059.45
|2109.00
|2041.50
|57.51
|Welspun Corp
|1841.70
|24.35
|1.34%
|1817.35
|1865.00
|1819.80
|22.22
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03%
|1440.10
|1484.00
|1446.30
|11.20
|Lenskart Solutions
|570.50
|5.50
|0.97%
|565.00
|575.70
|565.00
|73.35
|Sundram Fasteners
|1093.00
|6.05
|0.56%
|1086.95
|1109.00
|1088.00
|134.49
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82%
|4984.00
|5033.80
|4894.75
|38.24
|Craftsman Automation
|10400.00
|-166.50
|-1.58%
|10566.50
|10764.95
|10268.00
|3.93
Source: Dion Global