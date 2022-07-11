52-week high and low on NSE, BSE: ITC, PC Jewellers among stocks to touch new highs, 28 scrips at fresh lows

Domestic headline indices were trading with losses on Monday amid weak global cues. S&P BSE Sensex was down nearly 300 points or 0.54% to hover around 54,186 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was holding above 16,100, down 0.52%. The volatility index was seen moving higher as benchmark indices slipped. India VIX was up nearly 3% but still shy of regaining 19 levels. While Sensex and Nifty lagged, as many as 107 stocks on the BSE rose to touch new 52-week highs while 28 were down at new lows. Among those at fresh highs were ITC, Siemens, and Coromandel International.

52-week high/low on BSE

ITC was the only Sensex constituent to hit a new high on the BSE on Monday. Other marquee names included ABB India, Coromandel International, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, KSB Ltd, Siemens, and Sumitomo Chemicals, and Varun Beverages. Other stocks to reach new highs were Monte Carlo Fashions and PC Jewellers. On the other hand, among stocks that touched new lows were Gland Pharma, MSTC, Hindustan Urban Infrastructure Limited, Suumaya Corporation, Twinstar Industries, Viceroy Hotels, Triveni Enterprises, and Vikas Proppant Granite.

52-week high/low on NSE

On the NSE 36 stocks touched fresh 52-week high values while none of the stocks trading on the exchange set new lows. Among those soaring higher were ABB, Adani Total Gas, Choice International, Ethos Limited, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ITC, Monte Carlo Fashions Limited, PC Jewellers, Shalimar Paints, Sterling Tools, Siemens, Varun Beverages, Zuari Industries, and TC Power Systems, among others.

Volume gainers on NSE

Coastal Corporation was the top most active stock trading on the NSE on Monday with more than 5.19 lakh shares moving between investors. This was 23.74 times the one-week average. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited was the second most active stock with more than 92 lakh shares of the company exchanging hands on Monday on NSE. This was 18.48 times more than the one-week average. Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries was also among volume gainers with more than 18,000 shares of the company moving among investors. This volume was 17 times the one-week average. Other volume trades include Mindteck (India), The Western Plywoods, and Poddar Housing and Development Limited.