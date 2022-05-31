52-week high & low on BSE, NSE: Mahindra & Mahindra, HAL among 59 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE, 38 at lows

Domestic stock markets were down in the red on Tuesday, a day after Dalal Street indices skyrocketed as investors looked to book profits in various pockets. S&P BSE Sensex started at 55,622 but was soon trading flat with only marginal losses at 55,890. NSE Nifty 50 index opened at 16,578 but recouped some losses and traded flat at 16,660. Bank Nifty index was also flat while broader markets were up with gains. India VIX gained 2% to breach the 20 levels again. While the benchmarks battled marginal losses, 59 stocks on the BSE hit their 52-week high and 38 hit fresh lows.

52-week high/low on BSE

On the BSE, the marquee names that hit fresh highs included auto major Mahindra & Mahindra along with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Raymond. Other stocks on the list were Schaeffler, Star Housing Finance, Tokyo Finance, Zenith Steel pipes Industries, J. Kumar Infraprojects, and Galaxy Bearings, among others. On the lower side, hitting 52-week lows were, Future Retail, GMR Power & Urban Infra, Anupam Rasayan, Natco Pharma, Nath Bio Genes, and Subex India.

52-week high/low on NSE

17 stocks trading on the NSE touched fresh 52-week high values on Tuesday. Some of these included Creditaccess Grameen, EID Parry India, Fine Organic Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Kohinoor Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Phoenix Mills, VRL Logistics, and more. Down at 52-week lows were Anupam Rasayan, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Natco Pharma, Subex, and The Investment Trust of India, among others.

Volume gainers

AMD Industries was the top volume gainer on NSE with more than 3 lakh equity shares exchanging hands between investors. This was 12.06 times the one-week average as the stock rallied 14.71%. Intense Technologies was the second-largest volume gainer with 3 lakh shares moving between investors, which is 11.6 times higher than the one-week average. Further, Indo Borax & Chemicals Limited saw nearly 1.9 lakh shares traded on Tuesday, 10.35 times the one-week average. Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, Monte Carlo Fashions, Fiem Industries, and Omax Autos were the other volume gainers.