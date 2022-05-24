52-week High and Low: HDFC AMC, Divi’s Labs among 56 stocks to hit fresh lows on BSE, 64 scrips at new highs

Domestic stock markets were moving between gains and losses on Tuesday as volatility zoomed past 25 levels. S&P BSE Sensex opened at 54,307 and soon slipped into the red, hitting a low of 54,021 only to soon bounce back into the positive territory. NSE Nifty 50 was up at 16,225 on the opening bell and was still hovering above the 16,200 levels. Nifty finds support at 16,000 currently while resistance is around 16,400, according to chartists. Amid the volatility in stock markets, 64 stocks on the BSE were at fresh 52-week highs while 56 stocks registered fresh lows.

52-week high & lows on BSE

Adani Power was among the stocks that traded at fresh highs on BSE, along with Easy Trip Planners, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Kohinoor Foods, Virat Industries, Choice International, Galaxy Bearings and more. On the other hand, Berger Paints, Divis Laboratories, Emami Ltd, HDFC AMC, Dr Lal Path Labs, Lupin, The New India Assurance Company, Ramco Cements, and Supreme Industries were some of those scrips that traded at fresh lows. Other stocks to hit new 52-week lows included Future Enterprises, Future Retail, Firstsource Solutions, Geojit Financial Services, ICICI Securities, among others.

52-week high & lows on NSE

On the National Stocks Exchange, 18 stocks trades at fresh 52-week highs, while 57 traded at new lows. These included Adani Power, Coromandel International, Supreme Petrochem, Ksb Limited, Akshar Spintex, among others. Meanwhile, scrips that hit new lows were Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Amara Raja Batteries, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Divi’s Laboratories, IndoStar Capital Finance, Manappuram Finance, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, and many more.

Volume gainers on NSE

Shilpa Medicare was the top gaining stock on NSE, in terms of volume. More than 26.72 lakh shares of the company moved between investors, 42.81 times the 1-week average volume. It was followed by Mazda Limited with 65,000 shares exchanging hands, 29.57 times more than the 1-week average volume. GMR Infrastructure was also among the volume gainers with more than 10.8 crore shares traded on the NSE, 12.85 times the 1-week average. Other volume gainers included Sansera Engineering, Divi’s Labs, Supreme Infrastructure, among others.