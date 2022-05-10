52-week high, 52-week low: Zomato, Nestle, Dabur, among 68 BSE stocks at new lows; Power Grid hits fresh highs

Domestic markets opened flat, dancing between gains and losses amid bearish cues from global peers. However, entering the afternoon session, both Sensex and Nifty were seen moving higher to trade with gains. S&P BSE Sensex was up more than 300 points or 0.64% to regain 54,800 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 90 points or 0.57% to touch 16,400. While the benchmark looked to beat the losing trend, as many as 68 stocks on the BSE were down at their 52-week lows and 47 traded at fresh highs.

52-week high/low on BSE

Among the stocks that traded at fresh 52-week lows on the BSE included some marquee names such as Zomato, Info Edge (Naukri), Nestle India, Crompton, Dabur, and Zomato. Among the 30 stocks that make up the Sensex, only Nestle India was at fresh lows. Other stocks to hit 52-week lows include Dixon Technologies, Finolex Industries, Indostar Capital, Solara Active Pharma, Strides Pharma, Wockhardt, and Natco Pharma, among others. On the other hand, stocks to hit fresh highs on the BSE included Power Grid Corporation of India, Kohinoor Foods, Mehta Housing Finance, Virat Industries, among others.

52-week high/low on NSE

On the NSE, 70 stocks hit fresh lows on Tuesday. Among these were Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dabur India, Dhani Services, Finolex Industries, Jubilant Foodworks Limited, KPI Green Energy, Nazara Technologies, PB Fintech, and Nucleus Software Exports. Stocks that hit fresh highs on the NSE included Dhanvarsha Finvest, Global Education Limited, Krishana Phoschem, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Kanani Industries.

Volume gainers on NSE

IndoStar Capital Finance was tnhe top gainer on the NSE, in terms of value on Tuesday. As many as 7.32 lakh equity shares of the company moved between investors, which was 10.25 times the 1-week average. Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) was also among volume gainers, with more tha 96,000 shares exchanging hands on the NSE. It was 6.93 times the 1-week average. Minda Industries saw more than 8.5 lakh shares move among investors on Tuesday, which is 6.7 times the 1-week average for the stock. Other volume gainers include Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Vikas EcoTech Limited, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited, and more.