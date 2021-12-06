52-week high, 52-week low: ZEEL, Vodafone among 195 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE; 29 scrips at fresh lows

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, and Bajaj Holdings and Investment were some of the stocks to hit a 52-week high on BSE. (Image: Pexels)

Sensex and Nifty were down in the red on Monday, extending losses suffered on the last trading session of the previous week. S&P BSE Sensex was down below 57,400 while NSE Nifty 50 was just shy of the 17,100 mark — both dropping more than 0.60% each. Bank Nifty was little changed on the day while broader markets mirrored the fall, except Nifty Midcap 50 and the Nifty Smallcap 150 index. Amid the weak market momentum, as many as 195 scrips on the BSE traded at 52-week high values while 29 stocks were down at 52-week lows. Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, and Bajaj Holdings and Investment were some of the stocks to hit a 52-week high on BSE.

On 52-week high and low

Apart from Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, and Bajaj Holdings and Investments, other stocks to have traded at a 52-week high on Monday on BSE included Gujarat Fluorochemicals, KEI Industries, La Opala RG, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Poonawal Fincorp, Sharda Motors Industries, and NRB Bearings. On the other hand, stocks that hit fresh lows include Alchemist, Omnipotent Industries, Action Financial Services, Tarsons Products, SBL Infrastructure Ltd, Triveni Enterprises, and Trescon.

On NSE, stocks to have hit 52-week highs were Bajaj Holdings & Investment, BSE, Clean Science and Technology, DCM limited, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Inox Wind, JBM Auto, Steel Exchange India, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, among others. Meanwhile, stocks to trade at 52-week low values included Apollo Pipes, DFM Foods, Tarsons Products, Marine Electricals (India) Limited, and Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited.

Volume shockers

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam was the top volume shocker on NSE on Monday with more than 1.55 crore equity shares exchanging hands between investors. 12.28 times the 1-week average traded volume witnessed by the stock. Mahanagar Telephone was up 19%.

Sintex Plastics Technology was the second volume shocker on NSE with over 4.39 crore shares of the company moving between investors as the scrip rose 4.82%. The traded volume was 11.22 times the 1-week average.

Other volume shockers on NSE included Onelife Capital Advisors, Rajdarshan Industries, and New Delhi Television Limited.