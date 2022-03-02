52-week high, 52-week low: Vedanta, Adani Transmission among 59 stocks hit fresh highs on BSE; 27 at new lows

India VIX, the volatility gauge of domestic markets, was soaring higher above 30 levels as the index rose more than 6%

Domestic stock markets were down with losses on Wednesday morning as crude oil prices soared to a fresh multi-year high. S&P BSE tanked more than 1,000 points or 1.9% sitting below 55,200 while NSE Nifty 50 was down 270 or 1.63% hovering just above 16,500. India VIX, the volatility gauge of domestic markets, was soaring higher above 30 levels as the index rose more than 6%. Amid bearish market sentiment, 59 stocks on the BSE were at their fresh highs while 21 stocks on the NSE were at their 52-week high.

52-week high/low on BSE

Adani Transmission, Fine Organic Industries, Hindalco Industries, Ratnamani Metals, and Vedanta are among the stocks on the BSE that have soared to a fresh high. Other stocks that were on a new high were Abhishek Finlease, Antariksh Industries, Aviva, Hemang Resources, Hindalco Industries, Visco Trade associates, Tine Agro. On the other hand, 27 stocks on the BSE were at their fresh 52-week lows. Marquee names among these include City Union Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Life, Matrimony.com, and Standard Industries.

52-week high/low on NSE

On the NSE a total of 21 stocks were at their high. Adani Transmission, Arihant Capital markets, Fine Organic Industries, Hindalco Industries, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited, Shree Ram Proteins Limited, International Constructions Limited, Vaishali Pharma Limited, and Vedanta Limited were some of those at soared highs. Among the stocks that were on a low were Aarti Drugs, Cochin Shipyard, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited.

Volume gainers

Repro India Limited was the top gainer on the NSE on Wednesday, in terms of volume. More than 62,000 shares of the company were traded on the NSE, 8 times higher than the 1-week average. Kothari Products Limited was the second higher volume gainer with 1.2 lakh shares traded. This was 7.44 times the 1-week average volume. Other volume gainers on NSE included, Rossell India Limited, Maan Aluminium Limited, Tata Metaliks Limited, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.