52-week high, 52-week low: Tata Steel, UltraTech, LIC, among 165 BSE at new 52-week lows; these hit new highs

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 tanked nearly 3 per cent on Monday, on the back of inflation concerns, fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed, volatile crude oil prices, Indian Rupee freefall, and FII outflows. So far in the trade BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 52,734.98, while NSE Nifty fell to 15,749.90. On the S&P BSE Sensex, out of 30 stocks, four hit fresh 52-week lows. These include Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finserv fell to a new low of Rs 11,507.05, below its previous low of 11,654.809; Bajaj Finance hit Rs 5.356.60 apiece, falling below the last low of Rs 5,491 apiece. Tata Steel declined to Rs 991.65 apiece from Rs 992; while UltraTech Cement share price touched a new low of Rs 5,355.70 apiece, as compared to its previous low of Rs 5,411 apiece. While no stock hit a new 52-week highs on S&P BSE Sensex.

On the BSE Sensex, a total of 165 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows in the noon deals. These include AAVAS Financiers, Anjani Foods, Astral, Bajaj Steel Industries, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Birla Corporation, Coforge, Centrum Capital, Can Fin Homes, eMudhra, Equitas Holdings, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Everest Organics, Geojit Financial Services, Heritage Foods, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indo-Global Enterprises, Just Dial, Jubilant Pharmova, LIC Housing Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, among others.

On the flip side, 73 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week high on BSE Sensex. The marquee names were Archidply Decor, Hindustan Motors, Jyotirgamya Enterprises, Kohinoor Foods, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Relicab Cable Manufacturing, Sadhna Broadcast, and Abhinav Capital Services, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 142 stocks hit new 52-week lows, while 13 scrips touched fresh 52-week highs. The stocks that hit fresh lows were AGS Transact Technologies, Akash Infra-Projects, Alembic, Anupam Rasayan India, Aptech, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Asian Granito India, Agro Tech Foods, CSB Bank, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GMM Pfaudler, G R Infraprojects, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Gas, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, India Pesticides, Ircon International, SpiecJet, among others.

On the contrary, Hindustan Motors, Kohinoor Foods, KPI Green Energy, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, and Standard Industries were among stocks that hit new 52-week highs.