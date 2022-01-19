52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Green Energy among stocks to hit 52-wk high on BSE, 11 scrips at fresh lows

More than 290 stocks including Bajaj Finance hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE), while 11 scrips were at fresh lows.

Bears prowled Dalal Street on Wednesday as benchmark indices were in red with selling seen in the IT, pharma and realty stocks. While Sensex, Nifty erased some of the intraday losses, they were still trading lower with Nifty hovering around 17,500. The Sensex was down 447.82 points or 0.74% at 60307.04, and the Nifty was down 121.20 points or 0.67% at 17991.80. Sectorally, IT and realty are down 0.5-1 per cent each. Meanwhile in the broader market, midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the red. More than 290 stocks including Bajaj Finance hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE), while 11 scrips were at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

A total of 292 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while 11 scrips touched fresh lows on Wednesday. Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance, Cosco India, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, India Nippon Electricals, Kajaria Ceramics, Medplus, Orbit Exports, Sapphire Foods India, Raymond, Share India, Tata Elxsi, Trent were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Ascensive Educare, ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Indraprastha, Gas Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova, MAS Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, One 97 Communication (Paytm), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd were among the 11 scrips at 52-week low.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

A total of 83 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while nine scrips were at fresh lows. Adani Green Energy, DB Realty, Jet Freight Logistics, Khaitan (India), MBL Infrastructures, Medplus, Raymond India, Sapphire Foods India, Shriram Properties, Tata Elxsi are among securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Dilip Buildcon,ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Indraprastha Gas, Jubilant Pharmova, MAS Financial Services, One 97 Communications, Sigachi Industries, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Zydus Wellness Limited were the scrips at 52-week low on NSE.

Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50

Maruti, Reliance Industries were Sensex gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, HUL, Ultratech Cement, HCL Tech, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, ONGC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Hero Motocorp were the top gainers, while Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Shree Cement, Grasim were the laggards.