52-week highs, 52-week lows: Titan, Asian Paints among stocks to hit 52-week high, Paytm, Policybazaar hit fresh lows

Bulls returned to Dalal Street on Friday as benchmark indices gained in morning trade. While the BSE Sensex rose more than 350 to breach 69,130, broader NSE Nifty 50 added 91 points or 0.52% to regain 17,837. Bank Nifty was up nearly 1.25% at 37,958. Except pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with oil & gas, realty, bank up over 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices were also up 0.5 per cent each. A total of 427 stocks touched 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while Paytm and four other stocks were at fresh low on Friday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

A total of 427 stocks on BSE hit a 52-week high as of 11:00 am Friday, while five stocks hit a 52-week low. Asian Paints, Titan, Zee Media, Zee Learn, JBM Auto, Share India, Quint, Pidilite, Lloyd Steel were among the stocks that hit a 52-week high on the BSE. While five scips including Paytm, PB Fintech, Janus Corporation, Nippon India Equity Savings Fund, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd. hit 52-week lows today.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

Of the total securities listed on the NSE, 158 hit a 52 week high mark, while 4 scrips were at fresh lows on Friday. Asian Paints, BGR Energy Systems, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, BirlaSoft Ltd, CMS Info Systems, DB Realty, Godrej Industries, HP Adhesives, JBM Auto, Pidilite, Share India, Titan and Tata Teleservices were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. Meanwhile, Lumax Industries, MAS Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, and One 97 Communications (Paytm) touched 52-week low.

Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50

On the BSE Sensex, Asian Paints, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, TCS, HUL, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Titan and Maruti were among the top losers in the Sensex pack. In the Nifty50 pack, Grasim, ONGC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Wipro were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, L&T and Eicher Motors were the top losers.