52-week highs, 52-week lows: SBI, Bank of Baroda among 226 stocks hit new highs on BSE; 15 shares at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading 1.4 per cent down on Monday, dragged by losses HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Bank, Infosys, and L&T, among others. So far in the trade, the 30-stock index hit a day’s low of 57,806, while Nifty 50 touched a day’s low of 17,266. Despite this, State Bank of India (SBI) share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 549.05 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 546.35 apiece. While no stock hit a 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Monday.
In the afternoon deals, a total of 226 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Balkrishna Paper Mills, Bank of Baroda, DB Realty, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemical Corporation, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, Reliance Power, Sharda Cropchem, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Triveni Glass, and Veeram Securities, among others. On the flip side, 11 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Gillette India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jubilant Pharmova, Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and Ujjivan Financial Services, among others
On the NSE, a total of 80 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 15 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Adani Green Energy, Balaji Telefilms, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Bedmutha Industries, Bharat Wire Ropes, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Cantabil Retail India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Ganga Forging, HEC Infra Projects, Jindal Stainless, and VRL Logistics, among others. On the contrary, Gillette India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund – Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF, Neuland Laboratories, Orchid Pharma, SORIL Infra Resources, and Uniinfo Telecom Services, among others hit new 52-week lows.