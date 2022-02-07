52-week highs, 52-week lows: SBI, Bank of Baroda among 226 stocks hit new highs on BSE; 15 shares at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading 1.4 per cent down on Monday, dragged by losses HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Bank, Infosys, and L&T, among others.

State Bank of India (SBI) share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 549.05 apiece. Image: Pixabay

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.