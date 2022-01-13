52-week highs, 52-week lows: L&T, JBM Auto among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, Paytm at fresh low

Indian benchmark indices were tracing flat on Thursday in the volatile session with buying seen in the metal, pharma and capital goods stocks. The BSE Sensex was down 38.17 points or 0.06% at 61111.87, and the Nifty 50 was up 1.90 points or 0.01% at 18214.20. Sectorally, pharma and metal indices up 1-3 percent, while auto index is trading in the red. BSE midcap index were trading flat and smallcap index up marginally. Over 370 stocks touched 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 5 scrips were at fresh lows.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
Over 370 stocks hit 52-week high on the BSE, while five scrips including Paytm touched fresh lows. Apollo Finvest, DB Realty, JBM Auto, Blue Dart Industries, Eclerx Services, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, Sun Pharma, SRF Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Thermax and Yasho Industries Ltd were among the stocks that hit 52-week highs on BSE. Meanwhile, Asahi Industries Ltd, Fabino Life Sciences Ltd, Mena Mani Industries, Mena Mani Industries, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd. were the scrips that touched 52-week lows.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
A total of 115 stocks on Thursday hit 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange, while three scrips were at fresh lows. Anant Raj Limited, Blue Dart Express Limited, CMS Info Systems Ltd, HCL Infosystems Limited, Jindal Stainless Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, One Point One Solutions Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Thermax were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Brand Concepts Limited, One 97 Communications Limited (Paytm), PCBL Ltd were securities that hit fresh 52-week lows today.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, Mahindra and Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Infosys, NTPC, Dr Reddy were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Wipro, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Coal India, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and UPL were the top gainers in Nifty pack, while Wipro, Maruti, Asian Paints, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Tata Consumers Products were the laggards.