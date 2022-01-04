52-week highs, 52-week lows: MapmyIndia, among 535 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 7 stocks at fresh lows

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, whose share fell 0.27% to 777.35 apiece in intraday trading, was one of the stocks that hit a 52-week low on NSE.

Domestic stock indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were all in green and were trading over half a per cent up on Tuesday afternoon on the back of buying in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services . The top gainer stocks – NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India, and SBI (State Bank of India) – backed the stock market rally on both the indices. Sensex was up 0.64 per cent or 362 points at 59,559.45 while Nifty 50 was up 0.60 per cent at 17,730.85 reaching the day’s high of 17,737.25. Amid the rally, 194 scrips reached a 52-week high on Tuesday while five stocks touched a 52-week low on the NSE. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited shares fell 0.27% to 777.35 apiece in intraday trading hitting a 52-week low on NSE. While no stock hit a 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Tuesday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

533 stocks on BSE hit a 52-week high as of Monday afternoon, while seven stocks hit a 52-week low. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, MapmyIndia (C.E. Info Systems), Schaeffler India Limited, Affle (India) Ltd, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, Coforge Ltd, and EKI Energy Services Ltd were amongst the stocks that hit a 52-week high on the BSE. While five scrips, including Star Health and Valiant Communications were amongst the stocks that hit 52-week lows as of Tuesday afternoon.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

Of the total securities listed on the NSE, 193 hit a 52 week high. Amongst the stocks that hit a 52-week high peak were Schaeffler India Limited, TIPS Industries Limited, Affle (India) Limited, Arihant Capital Markets Limited, Bannari Amman Sugars Limited, Coforge Limited, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited and JBM Auto Limited.

Star Health was one of the five stocks that hit a 52-week low on the NSE. Other than Star Health, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited, HEC Infra Projects Limited and MAS Financial Services Limited reached a 52-week low on Tuesday.

Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50

On the BSE Sensex, NTPC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India, SBI, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Axis Bank Limited and ICICI Bank Limited were top gainers. Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, and Dr Reddy were top losers on the BSE.

On the NSE Nifty50 front, NTPC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India, SBI, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers. While Tata Motors Limited, Shree Cement Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were amongst the top losers.