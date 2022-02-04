52-week highs, 52-week lows: SBI, Dhampur Sugar among 150 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 4 shares at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent down on Friday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, TCS, and Kotak Mahindra Bank among others.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 150 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. Image: Pexels

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.