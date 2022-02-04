52-week highs, 52-week lows: SBI, Dhampur Sugar among 150 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 4 shares at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent down on Friday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Kotak Mahindra Bank among others. So far in the trade, the 30-stock index hit a day’s low of 58,464.36, while Nifty 50 gave up 17,500 levels. Despite this, State Bank of India (SBI) share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 546.35 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 545 apiece. While no stock hit a 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Friday.
In the afternoon deals, a total of 150 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Everest Industries, Pearl Global Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Brigade Enterprises, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. co., DB Realty, and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, among others. On the flip side, 4 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Janus Corporation, Neuland Laboratories, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation, and Superior Finlease.
On the NSE, a total of 62 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and five scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Aakash Exploration Services, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Arihant Capital Markets, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Bharat Road Network, DCM Shriram Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Fineotex Chemical, Fine Organic Industries, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, Reliance Infrastructure, and VRL Logistics, among others.
On the contrary, Gillette India, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund – Kotak Midcap 50 ETF – Kotak Midcap 50 ETF, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund – Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF, Shanti Overseas (India), and Uniinfo Telecom Services stocks hit new 52-week lows.