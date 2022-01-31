52-week highs, 52-week lows: ONGC, Canara among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 10 scrips at new lows

A day ahead of Budget 2022 presentation, bulls maintained charge on Dalal Street. While BSE Sensex was up nearly 750 points or 1.31% up at 57,949, NSE Nifty 50 was up 231.35 points or 1.35% up at 17,333. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, pharma, IT, power, oil & gas and realty up 1-2 per cent. In the broader markets BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7-1 per cent. Over 150 stocks including Canara Bank, ONGC hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 10 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
A total of 164 stocks hit 52-week high on Monday, while 10 scrips were at fresh lows. BG Infomedia, Canara Bank, DB Realty, Gravita India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Gujchem Distillers India, Honda India Power Products, Jindal Worldwide, KDDL Ltd, KIFS Financial Services, Kinetic Engineering, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Nava Bharat Ventures, ONGC, Swastika Investmart were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. Meanwhile, AGS Transact Technologies, Asian Hotels, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Janus Corporation, Jetmall Spices and Masala, Jubilant Pharmova, Mac Hotels, MAS Financial Services, Superior Finlease were among the scrips that were at 52-week lows.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
On the National Stock Exchange, 54 securities hit 52-week high on Monday while 10 were at 52-week lows. Canara Bank, DB Realty, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, KPI Global Infrastructure, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Orient Bell, Palred Technologies, PSP Projects, SEL Manufacturing Company, Shyam Century Ferrous, United Polyfab and Zodiac Energy were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. AGS Transact Technologies,Asian Hotels (WEST), BHARAT Bond ETF, DCM Shriram Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential FMCG ETF, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, MAS Financial Services and Mahalaxmi Rubtech were the securities at new lows.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Dr Reddy, Reliance Industries (RIL), Powergrid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, SBI, Titan and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, HUL were the top losers. Meanwhile in the Nifty pack, Tech Mahindra, BPCL, DR Reddy, Wipro and Infosys were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life, HUL and Coal India were the laggards.