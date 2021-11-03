  • MORE MARKET STATS

52-week highs, 52-week lows: L&T, SBI among 191 stock to hit new highs on BSE; 15 shares at new lows

November 03, 2021

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent down on Wednesday, due to sell-off in index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, ITC, and HUL.

SBI, state bank of india, L&TL&T hit a new high of Rs 1,912.85, and SBI stock rose to Rs 528.25 apiece. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent down on Wednesday, due to sell-off in index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). So far in the trade, the 30-stock index hit a day’s low of 59,648, while the NSE Nifty gave up the 17,800 levels. Amid this weakness, just two stocks Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and State Bank of India hit their respective 52-week highs on S&P BSE Sensex. L&T hit a new high of Rs 1,912.85, and SBI stock rose to Rs 528.25 apiece. While no stock hit a 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Wednesday.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 191 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Allcargo Logistics, Ankit Metal & Power, Bank of Baroda, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Canara Bank, Century Plyboards, Cosmo Films, DCM, Devyani International, Digjam, Greenpanel Industries, IIFL Finance, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Minda Corporation, Monte Carlo Fashions, Oberoi Realty, Orient Cement, Raymond, Relaxo Footwears, Share India Securities, Sobha, Sun TV Network, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, and TVS Motor Company.

On the flip side, 15 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Aroma Enterprises (India), Bangalore Fort Farms, CarTrade Tech, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Magellanic Cloud, Ramco Systems, SBL Infratech, and Sword-Edge Commercials, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 92 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 8 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names include 21st Century Management Services, 3i Infotech, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Accuracy Shipping, Ambika Cotton Mills, Art Nirman, Arvind SmartSpaces, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Astra Microwave Products, Aurionpro Solutions, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Bijlee, Centum Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cosmo Films, Creative Newtech, DCM Nouvelle, eClerx Services, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Inox Wind Energy, Jindal Photo, Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, Man Infraconstruction, Mangalam Organics, McDowell Holdings, United Spirits, Mtar Technologies, Nahar Spinning Mills, Olectra Greentech, Pioneer Distilleries, Renaissance Global, Tilaknagar Industries, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), and VRL Logistics, among others.

On the contrary, Airo Lam, Cartrade Tech, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Consumption ETF, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Ramco Systems, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty IT ETF stocks hit new 52-week lows.

