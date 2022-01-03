52-week highs, 52-week lows: Infosys, Sun Pharma among 496 stock to hit new highs on BSE; 9 shares at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over one per cent higher on Monday, the first trading day of calendar year 2022, on the back of buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank, among others.

So far in the trade, the 30-stock index hit a day's high of 59,032.50, while Nifty 50 soared to 17,579.20. Amid this rally, just two stocks Infosys and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their respective 52-week highs on S&P BSE Sensex. Infosys hit a new high of Rs1,914, and Sun Pharma stock rose to Rs 860 apiece. While no stock hit a 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Monday.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 496 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Micro Systems, BAG Films & Media, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Birlasoft, Digjam, Everest Industries, Geetanjali Credit and Capital, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, C.E. Info Systems, Minda Corporation, Persistent Systems, Rajesh Exports, Suzlon Energy, Unitech, and Zodiac Energy.

On the flip side, nine stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries Ltd, Brandbucket Media & Technology, Indra Industries, Janus Corporation, and MAS Financial Services, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 185 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and four scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names include Airo Lam, Allsec Technologies, Apollo Micro Systems, Aptech, Arihant Capital Markets, BGR Energy Systems, Coastal Corporation, eClerx Services, Orient Green Power Company, Grindwell Norton, HCL Infosystems, HP Adhesives, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, KPIT Technologies, K.P.R. Mill, Mtar Technologies, Supreme Infrastructure India, and Vardhman Textiles, among others.

On the contrary, HEC Infra Projects, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt, ATN International, and Opto Circuits (India) stocks hit new 52-week lows.