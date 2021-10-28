  • MORE MARKET STATS

52-week highs, 52-week lows: IndusInd Bank among 147 stock to hit new highs on BSE; 24 shares at new lows

By: |
October 28, 2021 1:04 PM

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at day's lows on Thursday, as sell-off intensified on D-Street on F&O expiry day.

IndusInd bank, 52-week high, 52-week low On the S&P BSE Sensex, just one stock -- IndusInd Bank hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,241.85 apiece. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at day’s lows on Thursday, as sell-off intensified on D-Street on F&O expiry day. The 30-stock index Sensex was hovering near 60,600, while the NSE Nifty gave up the 18,050 levels. Amid this sell-off, a total of 24 stocks hit their fresh 52-week low levels on BSE so far in the trade. While 147 scrips touched fresh 52-week highs, defying the sell-off on BSE. On the S&P BSE Sensex, just one stock — IndusInd Bank hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,241.85 apiece, surpassing the previous high of Rs 1,239.40 apiece. While on S&P BSE 200, along with IndusInd Bank, ABB stock too rose to a new 52-week high.

The stocks among 147 scrips hitting their fresh 52-week highs include Arihant Foundations & Housing, Ankit Metal & Power, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Digjam, Greenpanel Industries, Jubilant Industries, Krishna Ventures, Lloyds Steels Industries, Share India Securities, Tanla Platforms, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, and TTK Prestige, among others. The stocks that hit 52-week low on BSE were Indian Bright Steel Co., Krsnaa Diagnostics, Oceanaa Biotek Industries, Orient Press, Ramco Systems, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), and Vikas Proppant & Granite.

Related News

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 48 scrips hit 52-week highs and 13 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include 3i Infotech, ABB India, Arihant Foundations & Housing, Art Nirman, Asahi India Glass, Astra Microwave Products, Creative Newtech, Godfrey Phillips India, Gokul Agro-Resources, Goldiam International, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Heritage Foods, IndusInd Bank, Jayaswal Neco, Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, K.P.I. Global Infrastructure, United Spirits, Minda Corporation, Nahar Spinning Mills, Tilaknagar Industries, and TIPS Industries, among others.

While the stocks that hit 52-week lows were Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Anmol India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Marine Electricals (India), Mirae Asset Mutual Fund – Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Medicamen Biotech, Ramco Systems, Strides Pharma Science, and Vertoz Advertising.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE SensexIndusInd BankNSE Nifty
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. 52-week highs 52-week lows IndusInd Bank among 147 stock to hit new highs on BSE 24 shares at new lows
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s gold demand bouncing back to pre-COVID levels, rises 47 pc in Sep qtr to 139 tonnes: WGC
2NSE volume toppers: PNB, Vodafone-Idea among highest traded stocks; IRCTC, IndusInd Bank value toppers
3Paytm IPO opens Nov 8; check price band, lot size, bid details for India’s largest public issue