Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, HDFC among 151 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE; 21 shares at new 52-week lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading range-bound on Wednesday, a day before weekly options expiry, and monthly derivative expiry. The 30-stock index Sensex was up 185 points to 61,535, while NSE Nifty gained 62 points to hold above 18,300, at 18,330. So far in the trade on Wednesday, just three stocks — Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India. HDFC stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 2,947.40 apiece, surpassing the level of Rs 2,937.75, touched on 22 October 2021. While Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI stocks, crossed the 52-week highs hit in the previous session. Kotak Bank rose to Rs 2,252.45, and SBI stock to Rs 523.60 apiece.

A total of 151 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Wednesday. Top stocks were Arihant Foundations & Housing, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Delta Industrial Resources Ltd, Digjam, Duroply Industries Escorts, HG Infra Engineering, Royal India Corporation, Share India Securities, Tanla Platforms, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, and Transport Corporation of India. On BSE 200, just three scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels. These were Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India.

Even as BSE Sensex was firm so far in the trade, a total of 21 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Aashka Hospitals, Arman Holdings, Indian Bright Steel Co., Krsnaa Diagnostics, Nova Publications India, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Sun Retail, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), and Transglobe Foods.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 58 scrips hit 52-week highs and 5 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include 3i Infotech, Ambika Cotton Mills, Aptech, Art Nirman, Astra Microwave Products, Dangee Dums, DCM, Escorts, Heritage Foods, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Jindal Photo, Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, Jindal Stainless, K.P.I. Global Infrastructure, Man Infraconstruction, Prime Securities, Siyaram Silk Mills, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, and Triveni Turbine hit their respective 52-week lows.

On the contrary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Marine Electricals (India), Medicamen Biotech, and Synergy Green Industries hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE.