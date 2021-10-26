SBI, Tech Mahindra among 142 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE; 24 shares at 52-week lows

On Tuesday, just two stocks, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra hit fresh 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading volatile, after starting on a firm note, in late morning deals on Tuesday. Rising from the day’s low, Sensex hit a high of 61,405 so far in the trade, while Nifty rose to 18,265.20 levels. On Tuesday, just two stocks, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra hit fresh 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. SBI stock scaled a fresh high of Rs 518.25, surpassing yesterday’s high of Rs 515.55. Tech Mahindra rose to a new 52-week high of Rs 1,629.40 apiece, crossing its previous high of Rs 1,575.95 apiece, hit on 20 October 2021.

A total of 142 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Tuesday. Top stocks were Arihant Foundations & Housing, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Home First Finance Company India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Royal India Corporation, Saregama India, and Tanla Platforms. On BSE 200, just six scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels. These were Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Shriram Transport Finance Co., and Tech Mahindra.

Amid volatility, a total of 24 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Indostar Capital Finance, Kapil Raj Finance, Oceanaa Biotek Industries, Ozone World, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), and Suvidhaa Infoserve.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 47 scrips hit 52-week highs and 9 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include Aptech, Arihant Foundations & Housing, Art Nirman, Best Agrolife, Canara Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Digjam, Home First Finance Company India, Indian Bank, Jindal Worldwide, KEC International, Mangalam Global Enterprise, PVR, Sikko Industries, Siyaram Silk Mills, Shriram Transport Finance Company, and TCI Express. While the nine stocks including Airo Lam, Godawari Power And Ispat, IndoStar Capital Finance, Stylam Industries, and SVP Global Ventures hit their respective 52-week lows.