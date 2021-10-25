ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank shares hit new-52-week highs on BSE; 42 stocks at 52-week lows

So far in the day, the 30-stock index hit a day's high of 61,404.99, and NSE's Nifty touched a high of 18,241.40

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent higher, after recouping morning losses, on Monday. So far in the day, the 30-stock index hit a day’s high of 61,404.99, and NSE’s Nifty touched a high of 18,241.40. On Monday, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. Axis Bank scaled a fresh high of Rs 866, surpassing the previous 52-week high of Rs 827.05, touched on 19 October 2021. ICICI Bank added to the previous session’s gains and rose to a new high of Rs 859.70, and SBI jumped to Rs 515.55 apiece.

A total of 183 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Monday. Top stocks were Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, GR Infraprojects, Indian Bank, Inox Leisure, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam, Tanla Platforms, and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, among others. On BSE 200, just seven scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels. These were ABB India, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India.

Even as BSE Sensex was trading firm in the afternoon deals, a total of 42 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Aptus Value Housing Finance India, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Biocon, Indostar Capital Finance, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Vikas Proppant & Granite, and Windlass Biotech

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 65 scrips hit 52-week highs and 23 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include ABB India, Arihant Foundations & Housing, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Delta Manufacturing, G R Infraprojects, India Nippon Electricals, INOX Leisure, KEC International, PVR, Rail Vikas Nigam, Siyaram Silk Mills, Tilaknagar Industries, and Ugro Capital.

While the 23 stocks including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Airo Lam, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Biocon, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, IndoStar Capital Finance, Sansera Engineering, Servotech Power Systems, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Strides Pharma Science, and Stylam Industries hit their respective 52-week lows.