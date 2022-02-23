52-week high, 52-week low: RIL, HDFC top Sensex gainers; Mrs Bectors, Chemcon, among 38 stocks at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent up on Wednesday, on the back of buying in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, RIL

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent up on Wednesday, on the back of buying in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Asian Paints, and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), among others. So far in the trade, the 30-stock index hit a day’s high of 57,733.37, while Nifty 50 touched a day’s high of 17,220.70. No stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a 52-week high and low so far on Wednesday.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 54 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Aryaman Financial Services, Aviva Industries, BAG Films & Media, Crest Ventures, Cyber Media (India), Gujarat Credit Corporation, Megastar Foods, One Global; Service Provider, Purshottam Investofin, Salem Erode Investments, Sungold Media and Entertainment, TechIndia Nirman, Tine Agro, and Virat Industries, among others.

On the flip side, 38 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Aarti drugs, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Brand Realty Services, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals, Chemplast Sanmar, Dilip Buidcon, Hemisphere Properties India, Muthoot Capital Services, Seya Industries, SORIL Infra Resources, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Sundaram Finance, and Superior Finlease, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 21 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 25 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Ganges Securities, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, ION Exchange (India), Kanani Industries, SEL Manufacturing Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, Shree Ram Proteins, and International Constructions, among others.

On the contrary, Asahi Songwon Colors, Crown Lifters, Dev Information Technology, Dhani Services, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Fino Payments Bank, Madhav Copper, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Star Cement, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI ETF Consumption, and Shriram Pistons & Rings, among others.