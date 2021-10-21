Kotak Mahindra Bank share hits new 52-week high even as Sensex falls 500 pts; Krsnaa, Sansera at 52-week lows

Amid this sell-off, just one stock Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,136.15 apiece on the 30-stock BSE Sensex

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were languishing near the day lows on the back of sell-off in the index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Asian Paints, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). So far in the day, the 30-stock index hit a day’s low of 60,583.19, and NSE’s Nifty touched a low of 18,072.65. Amid this sell-off, just one stock Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,136.15 apiece on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. Kotak Bank has surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,077.90 apiece, touched on 28 September 2021.

A total of 143 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Tuesday. Top stocks were DB Realty, Federal Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Mukta Arts, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Rail Vikas Nigam, and Union Bank of India, among others. On BSE 200, just scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Union Bank of India. As BSE Sensex was trading at day’s low, a total of 18 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Krsnaa Diagnostics, Sansera Engineering, Getalong Enterprise, Indian Bright Steel Co., Srei Infrastructure Finance, and Windlas Biotech.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 40 scrips hit 52-week highs and 12 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include Arihant Foundations & Housing, Best Agrolife, D B Realty, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Delta Manufacturing, The Federal Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Precision Wires India, Sangam (India), Shoppers Stop, Tanla Platforms, Transport Corporation of India, Ugro Capital.

While the 12 stocks including Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Coastal Corporation, Euro India Fresh Foods, Glenmark Life Sciences, Marine Electricals (India), and Servotech Power Systems, hit their respective 52-week lows.