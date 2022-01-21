52-week highs, 52-week lows: JBM Auto, Tata Elxsi among stocks to hit 52-wk high on BSE, 13 scrips at new lows

Bears continued to dominate the Dalal Street on the week’s last trading day. The Sensex was down 390.97 points or 0.66% at 59073.65, while Nifty50 was down 118.60 points or 0.67% at 17638.40. Among sectors, bank, capital goods, IT, metal, oil & gas and realty indices were down 1 per cent each. However, buying was seen in the auto stocks. In broader markets, SE midcap and smallcap indices down 1 per cent each. Equity investors’ wealth has eroded over Rs 8-lakh-crore across four straight sessions with the benchmark equity indices down nearly 4 per cent. The losses in the Indian markets are mirroring the dip in the US equity markets, which have fallen for five consecutive sessions till Thursday. Over 260 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE today, while 13 scrips touched fresh lows.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
A total of 264 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while 13 scrips including Paytm touched fresh lows on Friday. Adani Green Energy, Anant Raj, Bharat Bijlee, Cosco India, Coffee Day Enterprises, Cosmo Films, EKI Energy, Fredun Pharmaceuticals, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, JBM Auto, Jet Freight Logistics, NDR Auto Components, Hitachi Energy India, Tata Elxsi, Zodiac were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Brandbucket Media & Technology, CEAT, IndiaMART InterMESH, MAS Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Superior Finlease, Zydus Wellness, One 97 Communications (Paytm) were among the scrips at 52-week low.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
A total of 82 securities touched 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while 10 scrips were at fresh lows. Adani Green Energy, AMD Industries, Coffee Day Enterprises, GRP Ltd, JBM Auto, Khaitan (India), Lagnam Spintex, Medplus, PDS Multinational Fashions, Share India Securities, Tata Elxsi, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TVS Electronics were among securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas, Indiamart Intermesh, Jubilant Pharmova, MAS Financial One 97 Communications, PCBL Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Spandana Sphoorty Financial,Uniinfo Telecom Services and Zydus Wellness were the scrips at 52-week low.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Maruti Suzuki India, HUL, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Powergrid, ITC, TCS, HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy, SBI were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, Tata Consumer Products, Maruti Suzuki and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and Divis Lab were the laggards.