52-week highs, 52-week lows: MRF, Nykaa among 101 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 116 scrips at new lows

A total of 116 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) so fat, while 101 scrips including MRF, Paytm, Nykaa touched fresh lows

On the NSE, a total of 31 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 101 scrips fell to 52-week lows.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.