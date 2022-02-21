52-week highs, 52-week lows: MRF, Nykaa among 101 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 116 scrips at new lows

Benchmark indices erased all the intraday losses and were trading flat in noon deals led by banking stocks, while selling was seeb in the oil & gas, metal, pharma, capital goods names. The Sensex was up 47.28 points or 0.08% at 57880.25, and the Nifty was up 0.01% at 17277.60. Except bank (up 1 per cent), all other sectoral indices were trading in red with capital goods, FMCG, metal, oil & gas, pharma, down 0.5-1%. In broader markets, BSE midcap index was trading flat, while smallcap index down 1 per cent. A total of 116 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) so fat, while 101 scrips including MRF, Paytm, Nykaa touched fresh lows.
Sensex, Nifty gainers, losers
ICICI Bank, Infosys, Wipro, Powergrid, Kotak Bank, Maruti, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries (RIL), HCL Technologies, Asian Paints were among the top gainers in Sensex pack, while TCS, Sun Pharma, Titan, ITC, HUL, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, L&T, SI, M&M, Tech Mahindra were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, Shree Cement, Wipro, ICICI bank, Infosys and Powergrid were the top gainers, while the top losers were Hindalco, UPL, Divis Lab, TCS and Sun Pharma.
Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE
So far, a total of 116 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These include Alfavision Overseas (India), Anmol India, Arihant Capital Markets, CWD Ltd, Dhruv Wellness, Gensol Engineering, Gayatri Tissue and Papers, Gujchem Distillers, Kennametal India, Parnax Lab, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores, Speciality Resutaurants, Vishnu Chemicals, Variman GLobal Enterprises, White Organic Retail, among others. On the flip side, 101 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were AIA Engineering, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bayer Cropscience, Ceat Ltd, Data Patterns, Dodla Dairy, Go Fashion, GR Infraprojects, MRF Ltd, Medplus Health Services, Indigo Paints, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, The Ramco Cements, Nykaa, Whirlpool of India, Sundaram Finance, among others.
Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE
On the NSE, a total of 31 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 101 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Agri-Tech (India), Cyber Media (India), Megastar Foods, Mangalam Global Enterprise, SEL Manufacturing Company, TCPL Packaging, among others. On the flipside, AGS Transact Technologies, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cadila Healthcare, Cartrade Tech, Fino Payments Bank, Greenlam Industries, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Latent View Analytics, Manappuram Finance, One 97 Communications (Paytm) were among the securities that hit 52-week low on NSE.