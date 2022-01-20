52-week highs, 52-week lows: Tata Elxsi, Medplus among stocks to hit 52-wk high on BSE, 9 scrips at fresh lows

Bears held a strong grip on Dalal Street on Thursday as benchmark indices were in red with selling seen in the IT, pharma stocks. The Sensex was down 531.93 points or 0.89% at 59566.89, and the Nifty50 index was down 138.40 points or 0.77% at 17,800. Sectorally, IT, pharma and capital goods indices down 0.5-1 percent, while buying is seen in the metal, power and realty indices. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat. More than 300 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE), while nine scrips were at fresh lows intraday.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
A total of 302 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while 11 scrips touched fresh lows on Wednesday. ABB India, Adani Green Energy, BCL Industries, Bharat Dynamics, Cosco India, Coffee Day Enterprises, Dollar Industries, EKI Energy, Fredun Pharmaceuticals, IKAB Securities and Investments, Kennametal India, India Nippon Electricals, Share India, Hitachi Energy India, Tata Elxsi, Zodiac were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Brandbucket Media & Technology, CEAT, Indo-Global Enterprises, MAS Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Superior Finlease, Zydus Wellness were among the scrips at 52-week low.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
A total of 112 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while six scrips were at fresh lows. Adani Green Energy, Alkali Metals, Brand Concepts, DB Realty, IDFC Ltd, Jindal Stainless, Khaitan (India), Lagnam Spintex, Medplus, Precision Wires India, Shriram Properties, Tata Elxsi, Zodiac Energy were among securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF, CEAT Ltd, MAS Financial Services, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Zydus Wellness were the scrips at 52-week low on NSE.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, Titan, Nestle India, NTPC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ITC were Sensex gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy, Infosys, HUL, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, TCS, Sun Pharma were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Powergrid, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, Hero Motocorp were the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, DR Reddy and Infosys were the laggards.