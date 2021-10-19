Reliance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, among 290 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE; 22 shares hit 52-week lows

So far in the day, the 30-stock index hit a historic high of 62,245.43, and NSE's Nifty touched a lifetime high of 18,604.45

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at new lifetime high levels on Tuesday, extending the seven-day rally. So far in the day, the 30-stock index hit a historic high of 62,245.43, and NSE’s Nifty touched a lifetime high of 18,604.45. Amid this rally, a total of 10 stocks — Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Reliance Industries Ltd, State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra — hit 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, NTPC, RIL, and SBI share prices surpassed yesterday’s highs. Axis Bank hit a new all-time high of Rs 827.05, L&T at Rs 1,869.20, and Tech Mahindra at Rs 1,569.25 apiece.

A total of 290 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Tuesday. Top stocks were Century Plyboards, Craftsman Automation, DB Realty, Dixon Technologies (India), Indian Bank, JK Tyre & Industries, Page Industries, Punjab National Bank, Supreme Industries, Tata Coffee, Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi, Tata Power Co., Trident, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, V-Mart Retail, and Voltas.

On BSE 200, a total of 29 scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels. Some of the marquee names include Aarti Industries, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mphasis, Info Edge (India), Pidilite Industries, and Siemens. Even as BSE Sensex was trading at record high levels, a total of 14 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Arihant Tournesol, Cityman, JLA Infraville Shoppers, Sun Retail.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 158 scrips hit 52-week highs and 10 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include Apar Industries, Arvind, Bharat Dynamics, BGR Energy Systems, Centum Electronics, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Coforge, Cyient, Eris Lifesciences, Gravita India, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Maharashtra Scooters, Max Ventures and Industries, McDowell Holdings, Oracle Financial Services Software, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sonata Software, TTK Prestige, and Zen Technologies.

On the contrary, 10 stocks including Airo Lam, Coastal Corporation, Glenmark Life Sciences, Nandani Creation, Marine Electricals (India), Pansari Developers, and Servotech Power Systems hit their respective 52-week lows.