Reliance, SBI, HDFC Bank, IRCTC among 344 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE; 22 shares hit 52-week lows

Headline indices, Sensex and Nifty, scaled their respective lifetime highs today, hitting 61,894.33 and 18,524.40, respectively. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at new lifetime high levels on Monday, extending the previous weeks’ rally. Headline indices, Sensex and Nifty scaled their respective lifetime highs today, hitting 61,894.33 and 18,524.40, respectively. Amid this rally, a total of 12 stocks — Reliance Industries Ltd, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Titan Company — hit 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC, NTPC, Power Grid, SBI, and Sun Pharma share prices surpassed yesterday’s highs. RIL share price hit a fresh high of Rs 2,723.30, Bajaj Finserv at Rs 19107.45, Bajaj Finance at Rs 8020.20, and Titan at 2,678.10 apiece.

A total of 344 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Monday. Top stocks were Bata India, Bharat Electronics, Can Fin Homes, DB Realty, Divis Laboratories, Dixon Technologies (India), Avenue Supermarts, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Havells India, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, IRCTC, Pidilite Industries, Punjab National Bank, Vedanta, and Voltas.

On BSE 200, a total of 39 scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels. Some of the marquee names include Federal Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IDBI Bank, Marico, NHPC, Tata Power, Union Bank of India, and Voltas.

Even as BSE Sensex was trading at record high levels, a total of 22 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Arihant Institute, JLA Infraville Shoppers, Kwality Credit & Leasing, and Source Natural Foods & Herbal Suppl

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 195 scrips hit 52-week highs and 6 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, BEML, Century Plyboards (India), Craftsman Automation, Eris Lifesciences, Exxaro Tiles, Indiabulls Real Estate, IIFL Wealth Management, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jindal Stainless, Jubilant Foodworks, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, Mastek, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Stove Kraft, and Zen Technologies.

On the contrary, six stocks including Artemis Medicare Services, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Coastal Corporation, and Pasupati Acrylon hit their respective 52-week lows.