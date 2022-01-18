52-week highs, 52-week lows: TCS, L&T among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 5 scrips at fresh lows

Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty were trading flat with negative bias on Tuesday with selling seen in the auto, capital goods, FMCG, IT, pharma and metal stocks. The Sensex was down 147.74 points or 0.24% at 61161.17, and the Nifty was down 55.10 points or 0.30% at 18253. Auto, capital goods, FMCG, IT, pharma and metal indices are trading in the red, while buying is seen in the power, oil & gas, realty and banking stocks. Bank Nifty bucked the trend, and was trading 257 points or 0.67% up at 38,473. More than 400 stocks including, TCS and Larsen & Toubro hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE), while five scrips were at fresh lows. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands also hit a new high on Tuesday.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
A total of 414 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while five scrips touched fresh lows on Tuesday. Shares of TataConsultancy Services (TCS) rallied to 52-week high of Rs 4,011.20, up from previous high of Rs 4,042, hit on 17 January. Adani Green Energy, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Apollo Finvest, BCL Industries, Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd, DB Realty, L&T, KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles, Medplus Health Services, Metro Brands, Polycab India, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Sapphire Foods India, Super Sales India are among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd, ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Indraprastha, Gas Ltd, and Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd were the scrips at 52-week low.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
A total of 162 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, while four scrips were at fresh lows. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ABB India, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Healthcare, Coffee Day Enterprises, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, HCL Infosystems, Khaitan (India), Larsen & Toubro, Medplus, Sunteck Realty, Tata Consultancy Services and Thermax are among securities that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Dilip Buildcon, ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd were the scrips at 52-week low on NSE.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HUL were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers, while Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consumer Products were the laggards.