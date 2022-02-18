52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Green Energy among 96 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 29 scrips at new lows

The Sensex was up 93.01 points or 0.16% at 57985.02, and the Nifty was up 24.90 points or 0.14% at 17329.50. A total of 96 stocks hit 52-week high BSE intraday while 26 scrips were at fresh lows.

NSE, a total of 25 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 29 scrips fell to 52-week lows. (Image: PEXELS)

