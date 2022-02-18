52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Green Energy among 96 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 29 scrips at new lows

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher on Friday amid volatility with Nifty above 17300 supported by the capital goods, metal, power stocks. The Sensex was up 93.01 points or 0.16% at 57985.02, and the Nifty was up 24.90 points or 0.14% at 17329.50. Global, as well as, Indian equity markets have been quite volatile in the recent past, primarily tracking inflation led interest rate hike outlook by global central banks, geopolitical tensions between Russia-Ukraine and rise in crude prices. Corporate earnings, a true barometer of the health of the market, on the other hand, have been quite resilient with growth momentum continuing unabated. A total of 96 stocks hit 52-week high BSE intraday while 26 scrips were at fresh lows.
Sensex, Nifty gainers, losers
HDFC, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Steel, SBI, Dr Reddy, ICICI bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Powergrid, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank were among the top gainers in Sensex pack, while Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Asian Paints, Titan, ITC were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, Coal India, SBI Life, HDFC, L&T and Grasim were the top gainers, while the top losers were Cipla, Divis Lab, ONGC, Shree Cements and Ultratech Cement.
Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE
So far, a total of 96 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These include Adani Green Energy, AGI Infra, Binny Darshan Oma, Dhruv Wellness, Everest Industries, Gensol Engineering, Gujchem Distillers, Keynote Financial Services, Katare Spinning Mills, Natural Capsules, Parnax Lab, Shanti Educational Initiatives, Shankara Building Products, TCPL packaging, Virat Industries, Vishnu Chemicals, White Organic Retail, among others. On the flip side, 29 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Astrazeneca Pharma India, Cadila Healthcare, Car Trade, Indigo Paints, G R Infraprojects, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, NCC and Vedant Fashions, among others.
Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE
On the NSE, a total of 25 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 29 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Adani Green Energy, Cyber Media (India), Everest Industries, IVP Ltd, Megastar Foods, SEL Manufacturing Company, Speciality Restaurants, Shree Ram Proteins, Times Guaranty, among others. On the flipside, Asian Energy Services, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Crown Lifters, GE Power India, Glenmark Life Sciences, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indigo Paints, Manappuram Finance were among the securities that hit 52-week low on NSE.